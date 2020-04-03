A waitress couldn’t pay her rent, and then a stranger came forward
Thanks to a total stranger, a now-jobless Los Angeles waitress will be able to pay her rent.
Shujana Anthony loved being a waitress, she told CNN. But restaurants across the nation have been hard hit by the shutdowns mandated because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Anthony was among the vast numbers who are now without a paycheck.
In a CNN interview that aired Wednesday, Anthony said she didn’t know how she was going to pay the $1,100 rent for her apartment.
“I don’t know,” she said. “When you’re scared, you don’t see nothing but fear.”
Enter Tami Vaughn, a viewer in Illinois, who reached out to CNN to offer to pay Anthony’s rent.
CNN’s Erin Burnett told Anthony the good news on air Thursday.
“Shut up!,” Anthony said. “I’m a little shocked right now and overwhelmed, but yet super grateful.”
“I was just moved by what she’s going through,” Vaughn told CNN. “And I know so many people are going through” the same.
“I just wanted to help, even if it’s just a little bit, and maybe she can pay it forward, even if it’s a year from now, and to whomever she wants,” Vaughn said. “Just spread kindness.”
By the sound of it, Anthony is ready to take up that challenge.
“I can’t sit and be sad,” Anthony said, noting there may be others in the restaurant industry who aren’t as strong as she is who she could help.
“I need to take this opportunity to think, what can I build for those who don’t know what else to do?”
Comments
3 Comments
Here’s a very creepy example of CNN trying to wash their hands of their hours upon hours of fear-mongering.
–
Women nationwide should be offended to the point of tossing CNN and their affiliates right into the toilet- this made for Disney garbage about the damsel in distress- waiting for that someone in shining armor to ride in and… pay her rent ???
–
Honest to Gawd folks- you can’t make this kind of social stereotyping garbage up ! The message is clear- “Don’t worry America- there’s a sugar-mommy/daddy out there for everyone !”
–
Maybe CNN/Z21 should spend a few minutes asking Shujana how she lost her job- her ability to pay her own rent- her one and only love of waitressing… But wait- maybe CNN/Z21 did ask her- and didn’t like the answer she gave… which should have been- and will always be- CHINA !
You’ve been crying about all the negative reporting and now you’re insulted when they publish a positive story?!? You should be happy for the positive outlook . . .
Yeh- but obviously not crying as many heartfelt tears of joy as you have over this lame attempt to toss the depressed out there a Hershey’s kiss !
–
So let’s cut to the chase- you obviously clicked on this story (the same as me) looking for a bit of uplifting news among all the gloom and doom being peddled on a daily basis.
–
Maybe you found the “struggling waitress” saved by “Knightress” is shining armor to be just full of enough good news to make you forget the 99% of negativity flooding this site- Good for you ! You got the hunk of fat in the can of pork and beans- the heel of the bread- the wishbone baby !
–
I see this story for what it is- a microcosm of what lays ahead because of a Chinese virus unleashed upon the world- eventually everybody is gonna need a sugar daddy- a sweet ol mamma- and there won’t be enough to go around.
–
Shujana took her fish- and will eat for a day ! But what about tomorrow ? Back to the bread lines ?
–
Old soldiers like Sharder8 have a place in this world- but right now- it’s not on the battlefield- you best leave the fightin’ to those of us who can !