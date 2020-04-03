Here’s what health experts say about face masks
Should you or shouldn’t you wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s what health organizations and top experts say.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: The organization recommends that if you are not sick, “you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick.” However, if you are sick, “You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office,” the CDC said.
The World Health Organization: WHO is standing by its recommendation to only wear a mask if you are sick or caring for someone who is sick. “Mask wearing by the general public is not among the WHO’s recommendations,” the organization said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy: Moments ago, he said masks should not be used as a substitute for social distancing, but rather can be used as a supplement. “Because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak as opposed to coughing and sneezing, the better part of valor is that when you’re out and you can’t maintain that six-foot distance to wear some sort of facial covering.” has said that the White House Task Force is actively discussing guidelines on masks.
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta: He explained that masks could help people who have coronavirus but not have symptoms from spreading the virus. “The way to think about this mask issue is that it’s not really, still, for people who are not infected. This is more for people who might be infected and don’t know it, and to try and lower the likelihood that they will spread this to somebody else.” He stressed that social distancing is the best best way to fight the spread of coronavirus, and said that N95 respirators should be reserved for health care workers.
Comments
4 Comments
“The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: The organization recommends that if you are not sick you do not need to wear a facemask”
–
So here’s the million dollar question our “experts” at the CDC won’t answer… “How do I know the difference between early onset covid19- from seasonal allergies” ???
–
Another question- here in CO we have seen dozens of people tested for the Wuhan Bat Virus- only to come up negative… these people (and their doctors) were obviously confused by the symptoms- proving that common citizens and medical professionals alike can not differentiate !
–
Stop the stupidity- that cough- that sneeze- that runny nose could be allergies- could be a cold- could be the common flu- or it could be the Wuhan Bat ! “Everyone Mask Up” !
–
MuGuWu-SA !!!
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/allergies-vs-coronavirus
https://ktvz.com/news/2020/04/01/allergies-differ-from-covid-19/
And as anyone who reads the news knows, 90-pct.plus of COVID-19 tests come back negative everywhere.Thank God.
And I’ve asked you before- if it’s not the Wuhan virus- then what is it that is confusing the medical professionals into believing it is ? We all know that getting tested is done sparingly- but as you say- 90% of the tests are negative- I see those as a missed diagnosis- and a wasted covid19 test !
–
You are so weird, strange and awful. I am moving today. No more of what you seek any more – replies. You only live for my replies, prove me wrong! Or leave, please. e