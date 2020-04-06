Why Americans share the pain of Kennedy tragedies

National & World

Maeve Kennedy McKean’s body was recovered this afternoon while her 8-year-old son, Gideon, is presumed dead after going missing Thursday night in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland. McKean — the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and the granddaughter of former US Attorney General and US Senator Robert F. Kennedy — and her son were isolating from coronavirus with their family and playing kickball in the yard when the ball went into the water. The pair took a canoe to retrieve it and never came back. Divers and boats went back to sea to search for their bodies Monday.

“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Saturday.

“My heart is crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world.”

It is the latest tragedy to afflict the Kennedy family. The notion of a “Kennedy curse” dates back to 1969, when the late US Senator Ted Kennedy, Maeve McKean’s great uncle, drove his car off a bridge on Martha’s Vineyard, killing passenger Mary Jo Kopechne along with Ted’s hope for a presidential run.

It was in the aftermath of that accident that Ted himself suggested his family’s tragedies — which started with the 1944 death of his oldest brother, Joe, during World War II — were a result of an unnatural burden, some terrible luck. Although some saw the suggestion as a way for Ted to absolve himself of responsibility for Kopechne’s death (he had, in fact, been drinking the night of the accident), it was hard to dispute the family had, even then, already suffered an unusual number of losses for one group of people, including the 1968 assassination of Ted’s brother, Robert, and, of course, that of his other brother President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The tragedies have continued to accumulate. In the half century since, the family has lost members to drug overdoses, plane crashes, and freak accidents. To be sure: It’s a big family — JFK, RFK, and Ted were three of nine siblings — and their very name means their every triumph and defeat makes headlines. But it’s about more than just numbers. And while the idea of a curse is something that should have been buried with the end of the middle ages, certainly this family is no stranger to very sad news.

And, by extension, neither are we. The news of yet another family Kennedy tragedy always strikes a chord, our collective love for them seemingly expanding with every bit of bad news. Their misfortune ignites in us a sense of compassion, one that’s often missing in the context of rich and famous families, and reminds us that, despite class differences, we are all very much the same.

The Kennedy family may be considered America’s royal family, with stories that extended far beyond politics: equal parts ambition and sacrifice, service and scandal, success and doom. But they weren’t untouchable. Many are smart — several Harvard University graduates among them –and blessed with very good looks. They have money, and they have gone far in life. And yet they are human.

Their lives were far from perfect, and the irony of the imagined “Kennedy curse” has long gripped the American psyche. In life, the Kennedys embodied the American Dream — proof that hard work and love of family can bring success, even for an immigrant, but that with success can come complications, too: affairs, addictions, avarice, and, far too often, tragic death. They are proof that privilege doesn’t shield anyone from catastrophe.

And yet, they’ve largely soldiered on — bereft, diminished, surely, but undeterred. What could be more American than that?

Their losses make them relatable and offer undeniable proof that terrible things can happen even to the most seemingly blessed among us; that most of us really can’t have it all. “Our family has lost two of the brightest lights,” Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, also a grandchild of Robert F. Kennedy, wrote on Twitter. “Grateful for the prayers. Hold your loved ones tight.”

Bad luck doesn’t discriminate; money and power can’t buy you peace. The family’s anguish is part of the reason they remain so connected to Americans. Who among us can’t relate to pain?