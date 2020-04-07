Toddler Makes Paper Hug For Grandfather In Hospital

National & World

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — With restrictions in place at hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic, North Texans are finding creative ways to support their loved ones from afar.

In today’s Ones For Texas, a toddler found a way to give her grandfather a hug without needing to be physically near him as he remains in the hospital.

A photographer is also taking the opportunity to go porch to porch to capture the current lives of residents in Keller while giving back to charities.

