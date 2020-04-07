Young Boy Picks Up Trash During ‘Recess,’ Businesses Helps Non-Profit Stay Afloat

National & World

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — As students continue learning from home while schools are shutdown, they still require some sort of break during the day. One North Texas boy is using that time to help keep his neighborhood clean.

In today’s Ones For Texas, a boy in Argyle is picking up trash in his community during his “recess” time, and a local business is stepping up to help a non-profit stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

