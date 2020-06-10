“Defund Police” painted outside APD headquarters

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The words “Defund Police” were painted on the street in front of Atlanta Police headquarters overnight Tuesday as police reform continues to be at the forefront of protesters nationwide.

The painted words were being removed from the street Wednesday morning, but were still visible around noon. The graffiti comes just days after more than a week of protests in the city of Atlanta in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The protests have asked for police reforms and the idea of defunding police has picked up steam nationally.

The idea of defunding the police isn’t meant to mean disbanding the police department in the eyes of most protesters. Instead, many are looking to reallocate funds from police departments to more social programs related to mental health, housing, and other areas that some believe could help cut crime and violence.

Minneapolis has taken initial steps to defund the police department in the city after the problems from the George Floyd death. However, even with the intent in place, the exact plan has yet to be finalized.

