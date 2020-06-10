Falling tree limb crushes MI woman’s van

National & World

Saginaw Township, MI (WNEM) — A large tree limb fell onto a woman’s van as a storm came through Saginaw Township Wednesday afternoon.

High winds caused the tree limb to fall across Amy Howley’s driveway, stretching into her neighbor’s driveway as well.

“it’s killing me,” she said. “I have four kids. I need a van to carry them around.”

While she has insurance, she says it doesn’t cover things like this.

