Plainfield police: Man was ‘determined’ to fight with his girlfriend when he refused to leave a home

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A man showed up to a home in Plainfield with a kitchen knife while drunk and refused to leave, police said.

Christopher Banker, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, possession of a dangerous weapon and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The incident happened on Tuesday just before 2:50 p.m.

Members of the Plainfield Police Department said they were sent to 114 Colonial Rd. for a report of an unwanted person at the residence.

When they got there, an officer made contact with the calling party who indicated that Banker was on the back deck of the residence and refused to leave.

Banker was reported to be severely intoxicated and agitated.

The officer walked to the side of the residence where he saw Banker holding a large kitchen knife while on the back deck of the home. Police said the officer gave verbal commands to Banker, who refused and brandished the knife in a threatening manner while approaching the officer.

The officer created distance between himself and Banker while giving more verbal commands. Police said Banker ignored the commands and continued to approach the officer.

The suspect eventually handed the knife over to the officer where he was taken into custody.

An investigation was conducted where police said they found that Banker was determined to be involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend who fled the area prior to their arrival.

Banker was held on a $100,000.00 cash/surety bond and was scheduled to appear before the New London Superior Court, G.A. 10, on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

