Racism and equality books see high demand

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — As protests about racism and equality continue, many people are looking for ways to educate themselves on the topic.

Beth Black, the owner of The Bookworm, firmly believes “readers are leaders and the more you read the more you know.”

Across the country and right here in Omaha, people are trying to educate themselves on race.

“The calls and the conversations revolve around a specific book,” Beth said. “Lately, it’s been the title ‘White Fragility’ that’s the biggest book. Another one is ‘How to be an Antiracist’.”

While she thinks these types of conversations are long overdue, Beth is happy people are at least starting now.

“It is about time, but we’re fighting the same fight. And I feel sorry for the people that we are fighting for and with because they have been fighting it even longer. And they have a bigger hurdle than I do,” Beth said.

Nora Stibbs has been working at The Bookworm for five years as a bookseller.

“I recommend titles and I work mainly back in children’s,” Stibbs said.

In her time here, she’s never seen this large of an interest in books about race and racism.

“Especially now with the current events, it’s so so important,” Stibbs said. “And I see all types of people coming in and asking for books like this.”

A positive sign but it makes some books harder to come by.

“Nationally everybody wants them. Publishers are out, the distribution warehouses are out. But, they’re reprinting as fast as they can,” Beth Black said.

Reprinting to continue the conversation started by a man with a dream so many years ago.

“We don’t remember to think of everyone else and how fragile the world is, especially right now,” Nancy Rips, a bookseller and author, said. “And hopefully with books like this, the world will change.”

If you can’t find a copy but still want to learn more, the Malcolm X Center offers educational tours.

