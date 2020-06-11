A man dead after being swept into the ocean

National & World

O’ahu, HI (KITV) — A man is dead after being swept into the ocean on O’ahu’s leeward side this weekend.

Ocean Safety says that Sunday afternoon, the 34-year-old man was in waters off Nanakuli near Mermaid Caves. A source close to the family says Alan ‘Bird’ Kaulana was saving a little girl at the time, then had a medical condition and drowned.

Police say he was found floating in the water unresponsive. Bystanders pulled him out of the water and started CPR. First responders took over CPR, administered advanced life support and transported the O’ahu resident to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The doctor made the death pronouncement at the hospital, but the case was passed along to the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Division.

“‘Bird’ dedicated his life to taking care of his grandma and grandpa — such a heart of gold,” said the family friend. “He was an amazing big brother and coach too — so many kids that loved him.”

