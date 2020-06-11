Man steals tip money from restaurant, returns later to give it back

National & World

Fort Smith, AR (KFSM) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 10) Benson’s Grill asked the public for help in identifying a man who stole the waitresses’ and cooks’ tips jar.

Restaurant security footage showed the man taking the jar off of the cash register stand while he was in the restaurant to pick up a to-go-order.

The video shows the man look at the tip jar and then ask the waitress for some water to distract her.

Once she stepped away, he put the tip jar in his to-go bag.

Benson’s Grill shared the security footage on Facebook writing, “I am trying to find out who this man is and contact him and give him the opportunity to repay this money to the folks who earned it.”

Benson’s Grill updated the story with some very good news Wednesday evening.

Just three and a half hours after the Facebook post was made, the man in the video showed up and returned all of the money that he had taken earlier.

The update stated, “He left his name and number for me to contact, and when I called him, he was very apologetic and contrite. I am appreciative of him stepping up and taking responsibility for his actions, and not only returning the money but offering a name and phone number so that he could apologize. I am grateful that with our friends’ and customers’ assistance, we have been able to get this money back into the hands of the people who earned it. As my Dad always used to say ‘all is well that ends well.’”

