Boy obsessed with garbage trucks receives special birthday surprise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — City of Scottsdale Solid Waste Services made a birthday extraordinary for a boy turning 3 years old.

Tyson Neisz is obsessed with garbage trucks- he loves to see them come by the house every week. He even has his own toy truck that he carries around. Because of the coronavirus, he can’t have a typical birthday party, so his mother Emily Neisz reached out to the City’s waste department to see if the garbage truck driver could do a special drive-by and wave. But the City took the request to the next level. On Friday morning, the truck driver did a special pickup in front of the Neisz house. He then stopped and let Tyson and his sister check out the inside of the truck.

“You know, it’s like seeing the inside of a jet. You know, you always see them flying over but you never get to see inside. So, we’re kind of opening up the imagination of this young man to be able to see these things,” said John Stumbaugh with Scottsdale Solid Waste Services.

The kids honked the horn and checked out all the gauges, buzzers and levers inside the truck. After touring the inside the truck, Tyson was given some City of Scottsdale swag and the garbage truck driver even signed his toy garbage truck!

“That was awesome! It totally made his birthday so special. You know, with not being able to have a real party right now with everything that’s going on, this is just perfect,” Emily said.

The garbage truck is sanitized every night and the driver was wearing a mask.

