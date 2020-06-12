Tree falls on home as St. Louis works to rid streets of dead trees

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A tree leaning toward a house on French Court in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood finally came down on a house this weekend after neighbors said they warned the city numerous times about the danger.

Neighbors said the tree has been leaning for months.

“You can see a big hole in there where it’s pretty rotted,” said one neighbor.

The neighbor said she decided to file a complaint with the Citizens Service Bureau on June 4th. The next day the city had a team out to inspect the tree and agreed it needed to be taken down by July 1st.

“Unfortunately this weekend there was another strong wind issue, and the big ole tree came down on her house,” she said.

News 4 told you last year the city has been taking steps to rid streets of dead trees after getting a backlog of complaints from residents. And the Forestry Department has struggled to keep up with the high weeds and mowing vacant lawns. That’s part of why the dead tree list continues to grow.

The city spent $1 million to hire a tree company out of Memphis to help catch up.

