Judge orders removal of Confederate monument in Decatur, GA

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — There is overwhelming support from the community after hearing a judge has signed a motion to remove the confederate monument in Decatur square.

“It’s over due,” said Phillip Nelms, staring at the obelisk. “We just need to proceed to remove monuments of this type and put them where they belong, which is in a museum,” he added.

A motion was filed by the city’s attorney saying the obelisk was a public nuisance and created a danger to the public.

This comes after protests over the death of George Floyd once again made the monument a target.

“It took unfortunately for protests in order for us to get to this place, as well as people losing their lives,” said Stellar Nelms.

In the motion it states the risk of the public doing harm to themselves trying to remove the obelisk means the city must remove this danger.

It was already meant to be removed by the county, but they have struggled to find a museum or other suitable place that would accept it.

The clock now ticking, officials have until midnight June 26 to put the obelisk into storage.

“I think, you know it would be nice to see maybe a statue of Hosea Williams or Martin Luther King Jr., but I don’t have any issue with that being removed whatsoever,” said Nur Chapman, a father from East Lake.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.