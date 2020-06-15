10 SWAT members in South Florida resign from unit, saying they feel unsafely restrained by politics
Ten South Florida police officers have resigned from their city’s SWAT unit amid concerns about safety, including their feeling that they’re “restrained by the politicalization of our tactics,” according to documents obtained by CNN.
The officers sent a letter, dated Tuesday, to Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones, saying they were “minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members.”
The officers also said they were displeased after the command staff took a knee with activists and others during a demonstration on Monday, according to the letter.
“Until these conditions and sentiments are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith carry out duties in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this needless increased level of risk,” the officers added.
Hallandale Beach is an oceanside community of about 38,000 people roughly 20 miles north of Miami.
Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria confirmed the members’ resignation in a statement obtained by CNN, saying the police chief set a meeting with the officers for Monday afternoon to “hear their concerns and collect their equipment,” also clarifying that the officers only resigned from the SWAT unit, but have not resigned from the department.
The officers resigned only from the SWAT unit, not from the police department, Chavarria said.
“The City of Hallandale Beach continues to have special weapons and tactics coverage through regional mutual aid, which the City has used for SWAT operations in the past. While the voluntary resignation of our officers from this assignment is unfortunate, our residents should be assured it has not had any impact on our commitment to protecting their safety. Also, while these officers have resigned from the SWAT Team, they have not resigned from the Department,” the statement read.
Chavarria also addressed the officers’ concern over the command staff taking a knee during a demonstration. “They specifically mention their displeasure with the Chief joining members of our community in taking a knee against racism, hatred, and intolerance earlier this week. They have incorrectly stated the gesture was in support of an elected official. This is simply not true,” Chavarria said in the statement.
Cities across the country have seen weeks of protests and unrest, sparked initially by last month’s death in Minneapolis of George Floyd in police custody, which also spurred sweeping discussions about race relations, reform of policing and more.
Comments
13 Comments
Good riddance! If they don’t feel safe wearing Kevlar vests and carrying military grade weaponry, they need to get jobs where they have desks to crawl under any time a scary situation arises.
Good riddance?
“…minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members.”
Sorry to burst your bubble, but cops aren’t babies. Cops resist being murdered just for existing. Because they can.
these bunch of weapon porn dress up clowns, and their fan boys, are such a bunch of drama queens – “Cops resist being murdered just for existing. Because they can.” – actually, far more likely to kill an innocent citizen, cover it up, and all swear to it than to risk any personal harm
By the very definition of SWAT, they are the best trained and best equipped LEOs. Sorry to burst your bubble, but IMHO, these guys are snowflakes compared to those LEOs and officials who took a knee with protestors over the last several days. It takes courage to admit there’s a problem and try to do what’s right in the face of strong political and social backlash, not just walk away. But I’d wager Sheriff Barr has already offered them employment, or should I say deployment, in Trump’s S.S., so they’ll be okay and have Trump’s blessing to be “not so nice.”
Scary times.
Human animals burn our cities, loot our stores, murder citizens and those charged with protecting us.
And the pc crowd kneels before them.
I don’t blame the LEO’s for saying enough is enough.
Way to go, KTVZ. The hallmark of a good journalist these days is to spread bias and hate, and above all not bite the hand that feeds you.
I just quickly skimmed the story. Is it not accurate? The vast majority of protesters are not doing the things you point to. Good journalism reports both, and the impacts of the events of our times.
I was referring to the overall content of cnn these days, Barney. And to the gross and inaccurate reporting (and under-reporting) outlets like these “share” on a daily basis.
“Good journalism” and cnn should never be confused.
Just to clarify, what do you consider the “vast majority”?
And I agree, good journalism honestly reports both sides, something neither cnn or KTVZ does.
CNN does things I disagree with, and I’ve said so. But I don’t dismiss all their reporting as a result. We try to report both/all sides in everything we do, and to say when someone won’t comment or cannot be reached. The over-generalizations are as damaging as the “your side is evil, my side is holy” views of far too many in today’s Blame Society.
I don’t dismiss all their reporting either, Barney. I like content that accurately reflects all sides of an issue, and look at a wide range of reporting to do that very thing.
cnn is largely the epitome of “your side is evil, my side is holy”, and has been for decades.
I see no point taking up your time rehashing an argument we’ve had before, unless you have the time to burn 🙂
i pick and choose what to accept and condemn based on my weird “political” compulsions – isn’t it time to grow beyond a life of pure ego-centrism?
And never call out a thing… right?
Yep. Just shut it and go glue your holes to FOX or OAN then. For an old chicken, you don’t know much
For a neuro, you have have a a pretty limited path.
By all means, continue to defend cnn. It’s the liberal thing to do.