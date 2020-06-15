Man charged in Lake St. Louis crash that killed 4 heading to volleyball tournament

National & World

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV ) — The man who crossed a median, striking a car head-on and killing four people on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis has been charged, prosecutors said Monday.

Elijah Henderson, who was 29 at the time of the February 14 accident, is facing four counts of Driving While Intoxicated. Henderson allegedly told police he was reaching over to manually roll-up a the passenger side window of his Ford F-250 when he swerved, went over the median and caused the crash.

All four occupants of the minivan his truck struck, two adults and two 12-year-old girls, were killed. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky. Officials later identified the adult victims as Carrie McCaw, 44, and Lesley Prather, 40.

According to the University of Louisville’s athletic department, Prather and McCaw were heading to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City with their daughters, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather and 12-year-old Kacey McCaw.

At the hospital after the accident, a probable cause statement says, police administered a Breathalyzer test on Henderson, which was clean. Blood work later determined he had THC in his system and a search of his F-250 showed discovered a small amount of marijuana, charging documents said.

Henderson has been charged twice before in St. Charles; once for DWI in 2012 and, most recently, in 2016 for possession of a controlled substance.

