21 detained on capitol steps as Nashville protests continue

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — 21 demonstrators were detained outside the Tennessee State Capitol building Monday night after refusing to leave the grounds.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News4 that troopers at the capitol issued a warning to protesters at 10:30 p.m. that anyone remaining on capitol grounds past 11 p.m. would be arrested. THP said several additional warnings were given to protesters before the 11 p.m. deadline.

The crowd refused to leave and sat down, locking arms and legs. Shortly after 11 p.m. troopers detained 21 people. According to THP, 19 were cited and 2 were arrested for public intoxication.

The events on the capitol steps followed the third day of demonstrations outside the capitol building, where protesters planned to occupy the space until Governor Bill Lee heard their demands for equal justice, an end to police brutality and the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest from the capitol.

Earlier Monday night protesters tried to make their way inside the capitol building for a scheduled House Floor session but were stopped by troopers outside.

State lawmakers are currently working on a bill that would increase the punishment for taking over and illegally staying on state property. Currently, it’s a misdemeanor. The proposed legislation would make it a felony.

