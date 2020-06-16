More services reopening at Glacier National Park

National & World

WEST GLACIER (KPAX TV) — There are some additional openings and services available at Glacier National Park.

The west entrance gate will no longer close at 4:30 p.m. and Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to Avalanche and the campground is available for day-use parking. The restroom at the shuttle stop is also now available.

Camas Road is now open and the North Fork will open as a day-use only area with the gate closing at 4:30 p.m. each day. The gate may close during the day when parking areas become full and will reopen periodically as conditions allow. While the ranger station is still closed to the public visitors can get information and publications from staff stationed outside. All trails in the North Fork will be open, however, only the Bowman, Kintla, and Logging Lake trails are cleared. Additionally, both frontcountry and backcountry campgrounds remain closed.

The Village Inn Hotel and Lake McDonald Lodge are now open to overnight guests. The Lodge lobby and lobby restrooms will be closed to day-use visitors. Foodservice will be take-out only and orders can be placed on the lakeside exterior of the building. The bar and gift shop in the Lodge are still closed. The Lake McDonald Campstore is open and restrooms across from the Campstore in the old post office building are now available.

Officials note that Glacier National Park is tentatively planning to start issuing backcountry permits beginning on June 26. This is a correction to a previous news release that stated an incorrect date of June 20.

Glacier Guides day hikes began on June 12 and Swan Mountain Outfitters horseback rides at the Apgar Corral started up on June 13.

Lake McDonald is currently the only waters open to boating and the Apgar Aquatic Inspection Station opens at 9:00 am. All watercraft must be cleaned thoroughly before coming to the inspection station.

The east entrances from the Blackfeet Reservation and the park east of the continental divide remain closed. Sun Tours has suspended operations in Glacier National Park and Blackfeet Country for the month of June and the foreseeable future. The park continues to consult with the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council to establish reopening dates for entrances from the reservation.

Visitors can expect to find uncleared hiking trails with debris and downed timber. Due to public safety concerns, congestion, and gridlock the Going-to-the-Sun Road may be closed temporarily on and off throughout the day.

Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, visitors should come prepared and follow CDC and local health guidance by practicing good hygiene and social distancing. Face coverings are recommended where social distancing is not possible. People who are sick should stay home and not visit the park.

