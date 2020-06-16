New LGBT nightlife spot opens in downtown Las Vegas

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A new LGBT bar-lounge opened recently in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

The Garden, at 1017 S. First Street, is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The new concept is from Eduardo Cordova, who said in a written statement it was a longtime dream to create something for the LGBT community in Las Vegas.

The bar features mid-century modern design, craft cocktails and a small bites and desserts menu.

Due to pandemic regulations, the bar is operating on a limited capacity and say they are following CDC guidelines. There is a $40 minimum per person to limited seating and a 90 minute reservation time.

For more information, reservations and menu, visit The Garden’s website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.