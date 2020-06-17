Company develops kiosks to detect fevers in workers, customers

National & World

WAUKESHA, WI (WISN) — A front door fever detector could be the next wave of the future workplace.

A Waukesha company said it has developed a kiosk to make the task easier.

Central Office Systems Vice President Art Flater explained how the device works.

“We started to realize that companies were going to require temperatures being taken when they came into the building and, it costs a lot of money to have a supervisor take somebody’s temperature,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be more than just the whole COVID-19 thing. I think a year from now, don’t come in with the flu. People used to come in and say, ‘I’m gonna power through my work day. I’m sick but I can handle it.’ We don’t want people coming to work when they’re sick.”

Flater is working with New Berlin’s Exciting Events, which is suffering through a slow time for big events.

They’re manufacturing the kiosks, complete with an informational monitor and even the markings for the floor so employees know where to stand.

“Factories are going to be it, they want to keep up and running. And other places like offices, insurance agents where they’re having 50 people come and go every day. They want to keep their employees safe, they might just say let’s put this kiosk at the front door and keep it going,” Exciting Events CEO Todd Scheel said.

The new kiosk does not detect the coronavirus.

It can only tell is someone has a fever.

But it provides an extra layer of protection and helps employees and businesses know if someone is ill.

That could help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Safety Administration said it is still developing screening guidelines for travelers.

Several airlines have already implemented their own systems.

