New York Giants kicker arrested in hit-and-run investigation, police say

National & World

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license in Butte County, California, on Monday, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Rosas was driving his black Chevrolet SUV at 100 mph when he failed to stop at a red light and T-boned a Ford pickup truck, according to the report. Witnesses told investigators that the driver attempted to drive away from the crash site when his SUV broke down. He then fled from the scene on foot, the report states.

Responding officers went to Rosas’ house, but he wasn’t there.

The officers said they eventually found him when they went back to the scene and saw that his hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood. Rosas was transported to a nearby hospital, the report said, adding that “alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.”

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday. “We have no further comment at this time.”

In three seasons with the Giants, the 25-year-old has made 62 of 75 field goals (82.7%) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5%). He made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Rosas’ agent has not responded to a CNN request for comment.

Rosas’ first court hearing is scheduled for September 4.