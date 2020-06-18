Duo arrested for allegedly zip tying employees during a cell phone store robbery

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY SPRINGS, GA (WGCL) — Two men are behind bars after police said they allegedly robbed a cellular phone store.

According to a report from Sandy Springs police, on June 17, two men entered the T-Mobile store on Roswell Road allegedly wearing face masks and displaying handguns.

The duo allegedly tied four employees with zip ties and then stole several cellphones, the press release stated.

Moments after the alleged robbery, the men were reportedly spotted driving a vehicle in the area of Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive.

As a Sandy Springs police officer attempted to pull over the getaway car, the men reportedly crashed into vehicles stopped at a traffic light.

Both men, later identified as Tarris Young, 33, and Zacchaeus Tillman, 23, were arrested near the area of the car accident.

“Although this was a traumatic incident for the T-Mobile employees, none of them were physically injured as a result of this robbery. The occupants of the two vehicles that were struck by the getaway vehicle were not seriously injured. All the stolen property was recovered as well as the two firearms used in the robbery”, a police statement read.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.