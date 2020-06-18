Greensboro Transit Agency offers free cloth masks to riders on Thursday

National & World

Greensboro, NC (Greensboro News & Record) — The Greensboro Transit Agency will offer free reusable cloth masks to transit riders from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, the agency announced Wednesday.

The giveaway will take place at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot transfer center, 236 E. Washington Street. One cloth mask will be provided per person while supplies last.

The agency had a similar giveaway last week, during which about 800 masks provided by the Federal Transit Administration were given out, the news release said.

This effort supports GTA’s “Stay Safe…Mask Up!” campaign encouraging riders to use face coverings while using public transportation to combat COVID19, the release said.

For information on the campaign, visit ridegta.com.

