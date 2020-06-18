Hundreds call for change at Black Lives Matter rally in Suffield

National & World

SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) — Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place for weeks now in Connecticut and each one has its own different method for inspiring change.

On Wednesday, the demonstrations and conversations continued in Suffield, a community where change has been long overdue.

“We have had not great experiences, so I was really, really nervous,” said Keren Prescott, Power Up Manchester founder.

“Growing up in this town, I experienced some things that were pretty disheartening,” said Samatar Weheli.

The demonstrations were the latest reminder that the narrative surrounding racial injustice is indeed changing.

“Seeing all the people come out and support this cause really, really, really meant a lot to me. When I see everyone come together and support this, it makes me really happy,” Weheli said.

For over two hours, hundreds of people listened, interacted, and took a stand for action.

“It’s about hunkering down for a lifetime of introspection, communication, conversation, compassion, dignity, and respect,” said Dr. Kristina Hallett, event organizer.

Change in Suffield or society won’t happen overnight, but the town got the ball rolling.

“The next step is for all these newly awakened white allies to now wake up their neighbors and now wake up their friends, wake up their family members, and now it’s time to act,” Dr. Prescott said.

But not before 8 minutes and 46 second of silence, the same amount of time that it took for a police officer’s knee to end George Floyd’s life in Minneapolis.

The organizers are already planning for future events in Suffield to educate children about racism as well as discussion with the local school system to revamp the kinds of learning materials and polices that are currently in place.

