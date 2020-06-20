Arrest warrant issued in Wendy’s fire that followed Rayshard Brooks’ killing

National & World

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the arson fire that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant last week after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks, authorities announced Saturday.

“An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White,” Atlanta Fire and Rescue said in a tweet. “She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th.”

The warrant is for first-degree arson, Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told CNN.

Stafford says more suspects could be involved.

“We take arson very seriously,” Stafford said. “Someone could have been injured or killed.”