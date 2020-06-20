Man accused of striking a construction worker with vehicle after argument

National & World

LEBANON, Pa. (WPMT) — A Lebanon man is accused of striking a construction worker with his vehicle after an argument.

Police say the incident happened on April 29 at 3:09 p.m. at 8th and Cumberland Streets.

Lee Keller, 49, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, obedience to traffic control devices and duty of driver in construction of maintenance areas, according to officials.

Police say Keller allegedly was stopped by a construction worker after driving into a construction zone.

Keller is accused of then striking the construction worker with his vehicle after an argument, authorities said.

Keller fled the scene after the incident, according to officials.

The construction worker received a minor injury to his back as a result of the incident, police said.

