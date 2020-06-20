Police: Thousands in damage done to inflatables at water park

National & World

Sheboygan, WI (WDJT) — Inflatable equipment at the Sheboygan Quarry was vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

Police say the property was damaged sometime overnight between Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19.

“According to our investigating officer, someone overnight, maybe one or two people, and probably came in from the opposite side of where the gate is, from the cliffside, and damaged some of the inflatables,” said Lt. Mike Stelter.

“We had a trampoline and a big rope swing and we found gashes in both of them,” said Kat Schneider, manager at the Sheboygan Quarry, “There’s genuinely just a giant question mark as to why this person did it and what purpose it served. It just made everyone angry and disappointed, and of course we lost a lot of money because these inflatables cost thousands of dollars.”

Schneider said employees worked hard to replace the items so they could remain open Friday.

“We think it’s super important — especially now — to have a place where people can come and enjoy themselves during the summer on a beautiful day after being stuck in our houses for forever,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

