Man dies after being shot inside hotel parking lot in CT

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Meriden.

Meriden Police Lt. John Mennone tells us that officers responded to the Comfort Inn on Main Street around 1:50 a.m. after a witness called saying that a man had been shot and was in need of medical assistance.

Arriving officers located a victim, later identified as 24-year-old Meriden resident Giovanni Rodriguez, lying in the entrance way of the hotel suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders immediately began to administer medical aid to Rodriguez, but was pronounced dead on scene.

One witness was at the gas station across the street when he says he heard two shots that sounded like firecrackers go off.

He looked across the way and saw Rodriguez stagger into the entrance of the hotel and collapsed in the entrance way.

He also saw a woman and two men running from the parking lot after the shots were fired.

Police don’t believe that Rodriguez was a guest of the hotel.

The entrance way to the Comfort Inn has been taped off and guests and employees are now required to enter and exit through the side of the hotel.

The mobile crime scene unit is also on scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities are continuing to question individuals and are asking anyone that may have any information pertaining to this incident to contact Meriden Police Detective Michael Fonda at mfonda@meridenct.gov or by calling 203-630-4178.

