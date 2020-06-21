Police chase ends in crash killing the suspect, a high school teacher and her mother

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The city of Thomasville is mourning the loss of a Thomasville High School teacher and her mother who were both killed in a crash late Friday night on Highway 43 near mile marker 83.

ALEA says 23-year-old Megan Brunson’s car was hit head on when 36-year-old Christopher Pritchett crossed the median as he tried to flee police who were pursuing him.

Pritchett, Brunson and her mother, 52-year-old Wanda Brunson, were killed.

Wanda’s daughter, who is also Megan’s sister, along with Megan’s daughter were also in the car with them.

The two girls are both in critical condition.

Megan was a teacher at Thomasville High school.

The principal there says “she was a shining star that had so much incredible potential.”

The young mother was a graduate of Clarke Prep School, also devastated by the loss of their former student, the school writing that “Wanda’s younger daughter… a Clarke Prep Senior… along with Megan’s daughter, a K5 student” confirming the girls were passengers.

The Clarke County sheriff sending his “sincere thoughts and prayers to all of the families involved in the wreck.”

It’s a heartbreaking loss, not only for those who love the Brunson family, but for the family of Christopher Pritchett, “numb” over the pain of losing the father as they seek answers about the pursuit that ended in such a tragedy.

There are still many questions to be answered about the horrible accident.

We are still waiting to hear back from Thomasville police chief Mitchell Stuckey for more on the police chase that led to the crash.

