Son charged with first-degree murder after mother found ‘assaulted with knife’

Bedford, IA (KCCI) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Sunday that a man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother.

Cristian Andrew May, 32, is being held in Taylor County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and willful injury.

According to a news release from Iowa DPS, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported death at 1080 Pearl Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities found 62-year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon had been “assaulted with a knife.” First responders pronounced Godfirnon dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified May as a suspect, resulting in his arrest.

The Iowa DCI confirmed to KCCI that May is Godfirnon’s son.

