Beloved diner chain helps give homeless children something to celebrate…their own birthday

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — Sixty-four years ago this week, Norma’s Cafe first opened its doors in Oak Cliff.

For the last four years, it’s shared its birthday month with The Birthday Party Project, which throws parties and creates smiles for homeless children around the country.

Certainly, this year it doesn’t look the same.

“There are no high fives. There are no handshakes going on.” said Paige Chenault, founder of The Birthday Party Project. “And yet, they were still willing to say that they believe in the power of a celebration.”

A celebration despite the pandemic that’s wreaked havoc on both restaurants and nonprofits.

But customers at Norma’s Cafe have a chance to record birthday messages.

“Those videos will then be sent to different children and make sure they feel special on their birthday, especially during a pandemic,” said Katy Anderson of Norma’s Cafe.

Customer can also donate a toy, ages toddler to teen, at any of the five Norma’s Cafe locations this month. It will go directly to the Birthday Party Project.

Norma’,s is also selling a special edition birthday cake pie during for the rest of the month.

“It pretty much tastes like a birthday cake pie cookie dough mixture but in pie form. It is absolutely delicious,’ said Anderson.

Chenault said all ways that demonstrate giving and partnership like she’s never seen.

“The way that people are elevating one another, it’s no longer about competition. It’s about collaboration,” Chenault said. “We rise by lifting others, and we have seen that in such profound ways.”

