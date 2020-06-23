Sister of Dolly Parton claims excessive use of force by Metro Police officers

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Stella Parton, the sister of country music icon Dolly Parton, is calling for police reform after she says police used excessive force on her—including a choke hold—when they responded to a silent alarm at her then-home in Oak Hills in 2015.

An internal police investigation obtained by News4 Investigates exonerates all of the officers whom Parton accused of excessive force.

An acclaimed independent artist herself, Parton told News4 Investigates that she decided to come forward with her story after seeing nationwide protests calling for police reform.

Parton said she accidentally set off the panic alarm on Feb 8, 2015 at her home.

She said she saw a flashlight outside her window, and having experienced two break-ins before, had purchased a handgun and received her carry permit.

When police knocked, she placed the gun on a table beside the door.

“I pointed and I said there is a gun there – I have a license to carry it because I’ve had two break-ins already,” Parton said.

“Did you do anything to threaten these officers?” asked News4 Investigates.

“Oh, heavens no,” Parton said.

“Did you do anything with the gun to threaten that you were going for it?” asked News4 Investigates.

“No. I pointed at it,” Parton said.

But the officers’ version of events tell a different story.

