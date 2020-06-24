Agents seize $100,000 worth of meth in ‘Real McCoy’ drug bust

National & World

Pickens County, GA (WGCL) — A nine-month investigation into gang and drug-related activity in north Georgia has resulted in 47 arrests warrants and several charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and several other agencies began an investigation into the supply chain of methamphetamine being funneled through Cherokee County in September 2019. As a result, investigators were lead to other drug-related activities taking place in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties with the assistance of Ghostface Gangsters.

What investigators uncovered was a drug trafficking and distribution organization that spanned several Georgia counties around metro Atlanta including Gilmer, Effingham and Pickens.

Those accused of running the operations include Brannon McCoy, 26, Michael Hazelwood, 45, Tricia Setser, 38, as well as members of the Gangster Disciples and Sureños gangs.

Authorities allege that McCoy conspired with several others, as well as acted as a broker while incarcerated at State Prison Camp in Sumter County, Georgia.

Agents seized over 136 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $1.76 million and approximately $100,000 during the investigation dubbed ‘The Real McCoy Drug Bust.’

Those charged with violation of the Georgia racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act in Pickens County are:

Tanner Burnell, 31,

Donnie Chastain, 47

Cindy McCoy-Wilson, 49

Christopher Morris, 34

Allyson Moyer, 41

Jesse Rodriguez, 22

David Skinner, 46

Amanda Vliek, 37

Brandon Sanchez Laney, 32, also charged with violation of Georgia street gang and terrorism act

Tyler Morris, 28

Carl Welchel, 49

Tricia Setser, 38

Casey Plumb, 31

Michael Hazelwood, 45

Josh Phillips, 23

Josh David Collins, 37William Jamie Fields, 27

Brannon Chase McCoy, 26

Terrell Jamar Owens, 38

Bryan Thomas Pitt, 36

Kevin Rodriguez, 24

Joseph Seaborn III, 47

Dewane Cook, 46

Orvelin Garcia Penaloza, 25

Evan Dannny Taylor Yancey, currently a fugitive

Dillon Thompson, 40, currently a fugitive

Savannah Newton, 22, currently a fugitive from justice

Tracey Shirley, 47, currently a fugitive from justice

Brittany Owen, 41, also charged with violation of Georgia street gang and terrorism act, currently a fugitive

Dennis Debord, 39, currently a fugitive

Jessica Darby, 33, currently a fugitive

Derick Barker, 35, currently a fugitive

Justin Barker, 31, currently a fugitive

Mindy Skelton, 38, currently a fugitive

Others arrested for their involvement in surrounding counties include:

Erik Noe Fuentes Escobar, 26

Kevin Vega-Santana, 18

Artemio Maldonado Santana, 28

Elvis Maldonado-Santana, 21

Buford Smith, 68

Leah Thompson

Joseph Arp, 50

Wendy Kirby, 44

Tracy Kirby, 42

William Ryder, 45

Ashley Foster, 31

Christopher Mountain 47

Marjorie Brown, 61

