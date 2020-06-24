Bed Bath & Beyond donates Kn95 masks to United Way Midland

National & World

Freeland, MI (WNEM) — Bed Bath & Beyond donated over 50 thousand Kn95 masks to several cities across the country including one in Mid-Michigan.

According to the company, the masks are being distributed to support located communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following nonprofits will receive masks:

United Way Midland in Freeland, MI

Good360 in Dothan, AL

People of Praise in Prior Lake, MN

The Moore Wright Group in Turnwater, WA

World of Giving in Haverstraw, NY

The company said the donated masks will be used for a variety of purposes including healthcare worker use and Michigan flood relief as well as forthcoming needs like hurricane season.

According to the company, the donation is part of their new program announced in May, “Bringing Home Everywhere,” which includes a $10 million product donation of essential items to communities suffering health and economic impact of the pandemic. They said the products will go to frontline healthcare workers, hospitals, nursing homes, those impacted by financial hardship, and at-risk communities across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Bed Bath & Beyond’s Bringing Home Everywhere program, click here.

