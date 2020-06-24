Charleston, South Carolina, has removed its statue of early US vice president John C. Calhoun, a fierce slavery advocate
Ever notice that the statues being torn down are almost entirely democrats?
Ooooh, here’s a fun question! In the year leading up to the civil war, what percentage of slaves (roughly 4 million) were owned by republicans? I had no idea.