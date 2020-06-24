People of color won’t be required to wear masks in Lincoln County
People of color are exempt from an Oregon county’s mask mandate over concerns about racial profiling.
Lincoln County, Oregon, requires most residents to wear face coverings in public settings, indoors or outdoors. The overwhelmingly White county will not require non-White residents to wear them if they fear harassment, the county said this month.
It’s one of the first counties in the US to exempt people of color from wearing masks to prevent racial profiling.
Also exempt are people with disabilities or medical conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by a mask and children under 12, though children ages 2 through 12 are still encouraged to cover their faces.
Lincoln County, home to nearly 50,000 residents, is almost 90% White and less than 1% Black, census data shows. But it’s also home to the Siletz Reservation and a growing population of Latino residents.
The county’s directive diverges from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mask guidance, which requires residents in seven counties to wear masks in indoor public spaces without exemptions for people of color.
When the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April that all Americans wear masks in public, many Black and Latino Americans didn’t feel comfortable following its advice. In their cases, wearing a mask could make others perceive them as criminal, activists and educators told CNN in April.
“This [wearing a mask] seems like a reasonable response unless you just sort of take American society out of it,” Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University and a Black man, told CNN. “When you can’t do that, you’re basically telling people to look dangerous given racial stereotypes that are out there.”
It’s a “lose-lose” scenario, ReNika Moore of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program told CNN in April, because either way, Black Americans feel endangered.
And they’ve shouldered the brunt of the coronavirus. Initial data shows that Black Americans are dying at disproportionately higher rates than other ethnicities. The American Public Media Research Lab estimated that Black Americans’ Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.3 times higher than the rate for White and Asian Americans.
The CDC’s advice came almost two months before protests erupted around the US after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police, though many demonstrators have worn masks while protesting.
Comments
18 Comments
These people have lost their minds. So in order to not discriminate you decide to discriminate???? How does that make any logical sense. In the world where the leftist want everything to be fair…is this fair? How do you plan to solve such issues when you behave the same way as the people you wish to change??? This isn’t about racism, this is about controlling people. People have lost their ability to look in the mirror and ask the hard questions on why they react to certain words, actions by others. They instead choose to blame others for the way they feel. We all have a limbic system and if your reacting with anger, guess what, that means there is an underlying fear. There is one race as far as I am concerned, the human race. We need to own up to our actions, not the actions of others and definitely not the actions from people who lived hundreds of years ago. I am responsible for myself…..no one else and that’s a fact!
“How do you plan to solve such issues…”
–
It starts with signing the petition to recall failed Demokkkrat Governor Kate Brown !
–
The petitions are out in full swing- Z21 won’t talk about it- so I will.
–
Stop this lunacy by first getting rid of the dictator in Salem- show her the door and lock it on her way out !
FACT:
https://ktvz.com/news/oregon-northwest/2020/06/01/oregon-republican-party-partners-launch-new-gov-kate-brown-recall-effort/
We announced it when it came out, WITH links, and I never saw another media outlet do so – so, you’re welcome!
To do more would be to “promote it,” which people like you blast us about doing (falsely) all the time.
23 days ago ! Really- no update- no interviews- no “man on the street” opinion poll ?
–
You’d be hard pressed to convince anyone that (along with CNN) you don’t promote 96% negative news against the sitting US President.
–
No false accusation there- 96% Negative !
Dance, clown 🙂
someone clearly doesn’t understand what racism is, and what we got going on here is double standard racism.
Isn’t this racism in itself?
I am sure there is “science” behind this decision. Democrats are truly losing their minds. No wonder democrat run states are full of homelessness and crime.
yea, y’all do know that this PC nonsense is just guaranteeing a Trump Victory in Nov, right??
This decision is racist. It excludes people of color from the public effort to fight against a disease common to us all. Exclusion is racist.
Kate Brown continues to make national news for all the wrong reasons- Brown has lost control of the citizens who riot- loot- torch city streets- rally and protest up and down CO buttes- and are now making up their own Wuhan Bat Virus Covid19 rules… complete anarchy !
–
Well done Kate- the worst Governor the state has ever seen just keeps rolling in unimaginable levels of incompetence
You say the president is not to blame for what governors do, why do you say the governor is to blame for what counties do? (Whoops, I’m talking logic and consistency – excuse me!)
The Governor is at the top of the State run food chain- with the ability to enact “State-wide” Executive Orders- or did you forget about those already- did you forget about the Judge in Baker County (yes- COUNTY) who found Brown’s EO’s out-dated- null and void… So what happened there ?
–
And that is the diff between the Federal the State- and the County levels.
Trump is the president of a Republic. Governors are the chief executives of their states. And while the federal government and state governments share power in multiple ways, a local government must be granted power by the state.
That is the reason. I thought they still taught civics when you were in school.
Civics isn’t what this is about. It’s about the Blame Society hating the bad evil folks on the other side and justifying inconsistencies on their own side, which can do no wrong. But thanks for the refresher.
Well, I’ve reached my tipping point. Is she nuts? Right now the US Covid cases are spiking. California’s cases are out of control and they’re traveling to Oregon like nothing I’ve seen in the last 20 years. How in heck does she rationalize that a group of people that have shown to be more susceptible to this virus should not be required to wear masks because of (drum roll) racial profiling? I grew up during the sixties and seventies. I marched for civil rights. This is out of hand!
My error and that’s what I get from reading anything that BSwish posts. Whoever makes the decisions for Lincoln County are nuts!
Perfect. Judge people solely on the basis of their skin color. This is what the progressives want. This is what they practice. Even their presidential candidate said if you don’t support him you “ain’t black.” Fun fact. The last two presidential candidates spoke at the funeral of a KKK member and called him a mentor.