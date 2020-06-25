Board shuts down public comments during meeting discussing COVID-19 restrictions

National & World

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a nationwide debate that pits personal freedom against public health policy.

Due to California’s safety guidelines, the public has not been able to see those debates play out in full force because the majority of government meetings have been held online without members of the public present.

That is until Tuesday, when the Nevada County Board of Supervisors allowed members of the public back into a meeting for the first time in weeks. And the debate boiled over.

“I think he answered your question to the best of his ability,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall.

“He didn’t answer my question. He said a bunch of stuff without answering the question,” responded one Nevada County resident.

“You know what? If we continue this incivility, I’m going to end public comment,” said Hall. “Could you please step aside and let the next person ask a question.”

“You are absolutely ridiculous. You take all my time by talking,” said the resident.

The county meeting video that replays the argument is grainy and some of the camera angles are awkward.

“Please step aside. If we continue this, I will simply end public comment,” said Hall.

Nevada County has moved into phase 3 of reopening but members of the public who spoke out at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting still felt violated over mask requirements and other restrictions.

“You have no idea what’s happening on the streets. People are shaming each other,” said one resident.

“There needs to be special shopping hours for people who can’t wear masks,” said another.

“I cannot breathe in the mask when I get a hot flash,” said a third.

County officials put up slides showing that Nevada County has had 82 confirmed coronavirus cases. Fifty-five patients recovered, one died and 26 actively have the disease.

“We are concerned that hospitalizations will go up as we see community transmission go up. And you are starting to see that in California hospitalization numbers,” explained Nevada County Health Officer Dr. Ken Cutler.

Members of the public had the opportunity to ask questions of Dr. Cutler but some were not satisfied with the answers and the time limits.

“He did not answer my question,” said one resident.

As tempers flared, the board chair ended the public comment period early.

The county meeting provided more evidence that the debate over how to beat the novel coronavirus and preserve both California’s economy and civility may continue as long as the virus itself still spreads in communities.

