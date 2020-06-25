Mountain lion captured after hiding in crawl space of SoCal home

National & World

MONROVIA, CA (KSWB) — Wildlife officials captured a mountain lion Thursday morning that was hiding in the crawl space of a Southern California home.

The big cat was initially spotted near the intersection of West Colorado Boulevard and Monterey Avenue. Aerial video from Sky5 showed agents looking into the crawl space of a nearby home about 7:15 a.m.

Officials eventually pulled the mountain lion, which had apparently been tranquilized, out from under the home shortly before 8 a.m. The animal was then loaded into a truck and driven out of the neighborhood.

The home was located about a block away from Monrovia High School.

The animal’s capture comes after a series of mountain lion sightings in the area over the past few days.

