“Today is a happy day”: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother speaks about murder indictments

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WGCL ) — A grand jury has issued a 9-count indictment in the Ahmaud Abery murder case.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan have officially been indicted on malice and felony murder charges. The grand jury in Brunswick made a quick decision Wednesday morning after being presented with the evidence.

Special prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced the murder charges that afternoon on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse.

“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and this community,” said Holmes, Cobb County’s district attorney who was brought in to take over the case after months of mismanagement from previous DA’s.

All three defendants now face one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, a false imprisonment charge, and an attempt to commit false imprisonment charge.

CBS46’s Hayley Mason spoke with Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, and her attorney, S. Lee Merritt, about the indictment late Wednesday afternoon.

“The indictment, it means a big accomplishment case wise. I’ve waited so long to get this type of news. It’s not time for celebration yet because we want to get them sentenced properly,” Cooper-Jones said.

“The indictment means they will be going to trial and facing very serious time,” Merritt added.

Arbery was killed February 23rd after Travis and Gregory McMichael chased him in their Brunswick neighborhood, in their trucks with loaded guns. William Bryan recorded the incident on his cell phone. Investigators say Bryan blocked Arbery’s path several times with his truck.

“Roddie has spent 34 days in captivity even though he has committed no crime,” Gough said. He added his client has not had television, radio, or any family visits.

Investigators say Travis McMichael shot Arbery twice and called him the n-word as he lay in the street.

Holmes said her office is grateful for the help of the GBI, FBI and U.S. Department of Justice.

“I’m pleased. I think this is a good second step a huge step,” Cooper-Jones said. “I can say I am happy today like yesterday. Today is a happy day.”

The defendants will await an arraignment hearing.

