Morehouse and UGA partner to bring business development to Atlanta’s West End

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Two metro-Atlanta colleges are teaming up to help bring economic growth to Atlanta’s West End neighborhood.

According to a press release, Morehouse College and the University of Georgia will open an entrepreneurship center at Morehouse College.

The state and federally funded center will provide business owners and prospective entrepreneurs with consulting advice.

The center is expected to open in 2020 and will serve small business leaders, prospective owners, and student entrepreneurs, both in person and online.

According to the press release, the center will open during a time of crisis for blacks in America.

The May 2020 U.S. jobs report shows that while the nation’s unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% and also declined for whites, the unemployment rose to 16.8% for the black population.

Also, national data also shows that blacks are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 infections at a higher rate than any other group due to disparities in health care and are more likely to lose their jobs in the fallout, the release stated.

“Morehouse is very excited about this partnership with the UGA SDBC. Having the UGA SBDC at Morehouse allows us to expand on the work we are already doing with building businesses of color in our communities,” said Dr. Tiffany Bussey, director of the Morehouse Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

“We have been collaborating with the UGA SBDC since 2018 on different program and Initiatives. However, this new partnership brings incredible resources for students, faculty, alumni and the Southwest community to foster their business ideas and support the growth of small business in metro Atlanta.”

Morehouse is currently seeking a director for the new site.

