Pride has gone virtual this year. Here’s how you can celebrate

National & World

The global coronavirus pandemic is affecting how the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride during the month of June. The pandemic caused the cancelation of many in-person Pride events, but organizers have found creative ways to bring the community together online.

Additionally, many organizers are including programming that seeks to amplify Black voices in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter cause. While you may not be marching in a Pride parade or attending a workshop in person this year, it’s easy to join one of these events from the comfort of your couch.

Seattle’s Together for Pride

The Together for Pride virtual event kicked off on Friday. Hosted by the Gender Justice League, Seattle PrideFest, and Seattle Pride, the Together for Pride event includes three days of workshops, performances and speakers. Registration is free but required to participate.

Global Pride 2020

On Saturday, Global Pride will bring together politicians, artists, and performers from around the world for a 24-hour livestream event. Organizers have vowed to amplify Black voices and worked with the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement. More than 300 million people are expected to tune into the event, according to the organizers, and they anticipate it will be the world’s largest online Pride event.

Porch Pride: A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival

Hosted by Bluegrass Pride, this digital music festival will feature performances by LGBTQ+ roots musicians. Porch Pride will stream 10 hours of live music on Saturday and Sunday. While free to attend, a $10 donation is suggested to help pay artists for their performances and support the Bluegrass Pride organization.

NYC Pride Special Broadcast Event

On Sunday, NYC Pride will host a special broadcast event commemorating the first pride march in 1970.The event will feature performances by a variety of artists, including Janelle Monáe and Deborah Cox, and feature a salute to frontline workers.

LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday, ABC7 will host a three-hour Pride celebration. Along with celebrity appearances and performances, the event will include historical highlights of Los Angeles in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and a spotlight on local unsung heroes.

Pride Toronto Festival Weekend

Pride Toronto’s Festival Weekend will host a variety of virtual events, including a parade, with other events continuing into next week. There’s a focus on BIPOC programming and ASL programming and interpretation for an inclusive experience.

San Francisco Pride Online Celebration and Rally

San Francisco Pride is hosting an Online Celebration and Rally on Saturday and Sunday and is describing it as a weekend long tribute to LGBTQ+ luminaries and queer solidarity. The lineup includes a variety of musical acts, conversations, and special guests, including celebrity grand marshal W. Kamau Bell.

While celebrations may look different this year, Pride is definitely not canceled. From wherever you are, Pride festivities are just a click away.