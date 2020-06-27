Bar-goers upset they can’t drink at Florida bars

National & World

PERDIDO KEY, FL (WALA ) — Not even two months after re-opening, some businesses across Florida must take a step back as leaders across the state shut down alcohol sales at bars as coronavirus cases soar to record-breaking numbers statewide.

Effective immediately establishments that make 50% of their revenue off alcohol are suspended from selling it on site, though they can still sell alcohol to-go in sealed containers.

A loophole for the Florabama which can still serve alcohol inside as they operate with their restaurant license only and close their bar area.

“We are fortunate here at Florabama to have a restaurant and have a restaurant license.”

Even with the change Jenifer Parnell doesn’t believe it will deter people from seeing them.

“People love the Florabama, you know, it’s a unique place and it’s a special. It’s close to people’s hearts so they’ll still wanna come. We’ll just have limited capacity and do what we can to make the best of it,” said Parnell.

Bar-goers we talked to were not happy about the order.

“Stopping serving on bars is asinine… that’s why we come here. We come here to let loose, we come here to get away,” said Mary Martin.

“It definitely changes the experience. I mean who’s gonna go to a bar if they can’t drink alcohol” said William Johnston.

Both Martin and Johnston say they will not go to any bars in Florida as long as they can’t sit inside and have a drink.

For now the Florabama will not charge a cover and is open to all ages.

Since they reopened they’ve seen a couple hundred people each weekend and no employees have been sick with COVID-19.

