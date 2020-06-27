Truck crash caught on surveillance video

National & World

Taylor, PA (WNEP) — A truck belonging to a state agency careened out of control and landed on top of a car.

The wreck happened along South Keyser Avenue and it was caught on surveillance video.

The owner of the home said she and her family were outside when the truck belonging to Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wrecked.

No one was hurt and no word from state police about just what caused the crash.

