Woman charged after stealing sheriff’s squad

Scott County, IA (Quad-City Times) — A 19-year-old Michigan woman is facing theft and drunken driving charges after Iowa State Patrol investigators say she stole a Scott County Sheriff’s squad car and then crashed the vehicle late Thursday.

Chelsea Danielle Ina, 19, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

She also is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries an automatic jail sentence of two days, but the sentence could be up to one year, and a fine of up to $1,500 but no less than $1,250.

Ina also is facing traffic charges of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ian Cornwell, at 11 p.m. Thursday he was sent to 323 Research Parkway, which is the address for Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport.

Cornwell was sent to the location to investigate a woman who allegedly stole a Scott County Sheriff’s squad, a 2015 Ford Explorer.

According to the affidavit, Ina called in a report that she had been the victim of a sexual assault at a hotel in Davenport.

After Sheriff’s deputies located the woman, she began acting irrationally and ran away.

As deputies were looking for her Ina doubled back and began checking the door handles on the police squads and found one that was unlocked.

She tried to escape in the cruiser but struck a parked Dodge Ram. She then tried to drive away again.

Deputies were able to convince her to get out of the vehicle and she was taken into custody. She continued to act irrationally and admitted that she had consumed marijuana that may have been laced with another drug.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper James Lancaster, a drug recognition expert, was called to the scene and while speaking with Ina noticed clues of impairment.

Ina’s family told troopers that she had never had any mental issues that may be affecting her.

Lancaster asked Ina a few questions, and after activating his flashlight, Ina lost focus believing Lancaster was trying to kill her.

Ina made several comments that she believed it was all a large conspiracy and believed the police were going to kill her.

A search warrant for a blood draw was issued. The blood draw was taken at Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, Davenport.

Ina was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:58 a.m. She was released at 9:28 a.m. after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.

