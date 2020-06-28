Sheriff: Climber rescued after falling 300 feet on Mt. Hood

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MT HOOD, OR (KPTV ) — A climber was rescued after falling roughly 300 feet while climbing Mt. Hood on Saturday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a woman identified as Katie Howard,23, of Portland, who reported her climbing partner had fallen and was presumed seriously injured.

Multiple teams were activated to help rescue the climber.

The climber, Von Donald Houvener,26, also from Portland, had fallen into the White River Canyon, which is at approximately 9,100 in elevation, the sheriff’s office said. The first team reached Houvener at about 11:00 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said he had serious injuries but was conscious and alert.

A helicopter arrived and took Houvener off the mountain to the hospital.

All of the rescuers made it off the mountain safely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.