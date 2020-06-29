Accused killer Mark Latunski transferred to psychiatric center

National & World

Shiawassee County, MI (WNEM) — The man accused of killing Kevin Bacon has been taken back to the Forensic Center.

“It’s my understanding that he left either sometime this weekend or early this morning,” said Shiawassee County Public Defender Douglas Corwin said.

Corwin is representing accused killer Mark Latunski.

He said Latunski was transported from his jail cell in Shiawassee County to the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline.

Latunski, 51, is accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December and was found not competent to stand trial in late February.

“He will remain there until he’s regained competency,” Corwin said. “And then once that happens, he’ll be brought back to the Shiawassee County Jail and the case will proceed.”

Corwin says Latunski was supposed to be transferred to the facility months ago but there was no space ready for quarantine in today’s COVID-19 world.

Once the isolation area was set it paved the way for Latunski to head to the facility for treatment.

“My best guess is because the hospital doesn’t inform us of what they’re going to do,” Corwin said. “But in my experience, it’s a combination of therapy, counseling, and medication.”

Corwin said moving Latunski with no notice to the public was for the security of all involved.

“I feel for the family,” Corwin said. “I do understand they’re grieving. And I’m sure the prosecutor’s office knows that he has been transported out now and will probably contact the family and let them know.”

