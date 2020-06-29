Flint mayor says be a good neighbor when using fireworks this Independence Day

National & World

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — Celebrating Independence Day this year will look different due to COVID-19, but one thing that’s consistent every year is fireworks.

With many public celebrations being cancelled this year, residents in Mid-Michigan are setting off the pyrotechnics at home.

“Because of the pandemic, yes, people want to find ways to let off a little bit of steam, but also to be able to celebrate this upcoming holiday,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Neeley says for Flint and Genesee County residents, they should lead the way in being respectful to their neighbors.

“They’re very explosive,” said Neeley. “They’re very loud and they also cause a little bit of trauma in our communities if done repeatedly over and over.”

Statewide, general rules allow fireworks to be set off from June 29 to July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

“The cities, municipalities, villages and townships, we don’t have the ability to overstep a state law,” said Neeley. “So, we have to surrender to the state law.”

Though we talked about Neeley about what Flint is doing, it doesn’t just affect the Flint community.”

“This is not a problem just inside the borders of the City of Flint, but everywhere in the county,” said Neeley. “Swartz Creek, Flushing, Davison, Grand Blanc. They all have the same issues.”

So no matter where you are, a good rule of thumb is to be a good neighbor.

“Let’s be the justice in which we seek,” said Neeley. “Let’s be the neighbor in which we want to have. Let’s do this thing together.”

