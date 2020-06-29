Mayor Strickland issues statement on masks as COVID-19 cases increase

National & World

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a statement on Sunday, reminding Memphians on how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is in the Mid-South.

In an email from the Mayor’s office, Strickland stated the area’s positivity rate and and hospitalizations are on the rise.

On Sunday, the Shelby County health department reported 9,310 cases in the Memphis and Shelby County area. 181 of those cases resulted in deaths.

Mayor Strickland encouraged citizens to wear facial coverings after Memphis City Council passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public.

Strickland said the ordinance will be enforced and that “at the end of the day, the choice is yours to put yourself and others at risk or to do the right things.”

