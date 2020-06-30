1 dead, several injured after car crashes into Piedmont Hospital building

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Multiple Atlanta Police officers are at the scene of an accident at Piedmont Hospital after a car drove into a building on the campus of the facility.

APD initially said there were four people injured in the accident. One has died. It is not clear exactly what happened.

The emergency room at the hospital is on full diversion at this time.

