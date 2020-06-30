Garrett Rolfe’s lawyers asking for bail for former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks

National & World

Attorneys for former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe are asking for their client to be granted bail.

A hearing will be held by video Tuesday afternoon, according to attorneys Noah H. Pines and Bill Thomas.

Rolfe has been charged with felony murder in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12.

Brooks’ death, coming two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, sparked more protests and demonstrations across Atlanta, and the city’s police chief stepped down less than a day later.

The arrests of the two officers at the scene of Brooks’ death was followed by days on which a large number of Atlanta officers called out sick from work.

Rolfe’s attorneys say in court documents that he should be granted a reasonable bond because he needs the opportunity to assist his counsel in preparing for this case.

The filing also says that Rolfe was legally justified and acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Brooks, who wrestled with police and took the Taser of Officer Devin Brosnan during the scuffle.

Video, which the defense filing calls the most valuable evidence in the case, shows Brooks running as Rolfe chases him.

Brooks had two penetrating gunshot wounds, one to the back and one to the buttocks, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Rolfe’s attorneys say they have provided the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with three cellphone videos taken by a witness.

Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and released on a signature bond.